Bruce Springsteen calls 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' anti-biopic

Bruce Springsteen reveals why he agreed to 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'

Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the new biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Speaking at the Telluride Film Festival during a panel discussion, Bruce revealed why he gave the director Scott Cooper green light for the project.

The legendary guitarist said, “What brought this one along was that I think we had a very specific idea — Scott had a very specific idea, particularly, of what we were gonna attempt to do.”

Calling it the anti-biopic, Bruce Springsteen said, “And, for lack of a better word, it was an anti-biopic. You know, it’s really not a biopic — it just takes a couple years out of my life when I was 31 and 32 and looks at them really at a time when I made this particular record, and when I went through some just difficult places in my life, you know.”

“And, I’m old and I don’t give a f*** what I do now,” he jokingly stated.

Jeremy Allen White plays The Boss in Deliver Me From Nowhere. Speaking about the actor, Scott said, “[Jeremy had] an intensity of vulnerability and authenticity that I saw in Bruce’s work and in archival interviews with Bruce…”

“Jeremy has two things that really, for me, make up Bruce Springsteen, and one is humility. And the other is swagger,” the director added.