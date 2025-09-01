Emily Blunt, John Krasinski use THIS practice to be close to daughters

Emily Blunt shares rare insight into home life with John Krasinski and kids

Emily Blunt is currently filming the The Devil Wears Prada sequel and making headlines every other day. Amid all the chatter, the actress has shared a rare insight into her personal life.

Speaking to Porter magazine for a cover story, she shared an important parenting ritual she and husband Krasinski follow for their daughters Hazel, 11, and Violet, nine.

"Bedtime is this essential anchor… the ten-minute chats where they tell you everything – you don't want to miss them," the Oppenheimer star said.

Elsewhere, she gushed over working with Stanley Tucci, who is married to her sister, Felicity.

Tucci plays Nigel Kipling in the film, and his presence is special to the actress. However, she shared that his love of pasta and martinis isn’t good for her diet.

"It has deep emotional roots for a lot of us… but he's not good for your Devil Wears Prada diet, though, because he's cooking pasta and making me drink martinis with him every night," she shared.

Emily also gushed over the film’s longevity, saying, "When we made the first movie, none of us expected the meteoric life it would have…"

"This is people's nostalgia bank. They've watched it 50, 60 times – through breakups, when their parents are sick. That's what we all feel, every day: holy s**t," she added.

The Devil Wears Prada centers around Anne Hathaway's character Andrea "Andy" Sachs and the Anna Wintour-inspired Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep. Emily Blunt has reprised her role as Runway employee Emily Charlton.