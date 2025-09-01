Beyoncé reflects on nerve-wracking first audition that launched her career

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has revealed that nerves nearly got the best of her during her very first acting audition, the one that landed her the lead role in MTV’s 2001 made-for-TV musical Carmen: A Hip Hopera.

The pop superstar was just 19 when she flew to New York to read for director Robert Townsend.

While speaking on Legacy Talk with Lena Waithe last week, Townsend recalled being struck by her presence as a rising star in Destiny’s Child, even as she visibly trembled through the audition.

The 68-year-old filmmaker said, “She was really nervous, shaking like a leaf,” adding that her confidence grew when she realized even her team members were fumbling through their lines.

Beyoncé then asked to redo the scene, including a dramatic death sequence, throwing herself to the floor in her Louboutins.

Townsend said it was clear from that moment that she had the star quality to carry the project, which went on to feature Mekhi Phifer, Mos Def, Wyclef Jean, and Da Brat.

While the film drew mixed reviews, it marked the launch of Beyoncé’s acting career, paving the way for later roles in Austin Powers in Goldmember, Dreamgirls, Cadillac Records, The Lion King, and the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King.

The 35-time Grammy winner is currently celebrating the conclusion of her record-breaking Cowboy Carter Tour and is set to receive her first Emmy this weekend for her Netflix special Beyoncé Bowl.