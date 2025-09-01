 
Geo News

Emily Blunt turns heads with Dwayne Johnson at 'The Smashing Machine' premiere

Emily Blunt dazzled in a baby blue gown as she joined Dwayne Johnson at the Venice Film Festival to promote their new biopic 'The Smashing Machine'

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2025

Emily Blunt turns heads with Dwayne Johnson at The Smashing Machine premiere
Emily Blunt turns heads with Dwayne Johnson at 'The Smashing Machine' premiere

Emily Blunt brought Hollywood glamour to the Venice Film Festival on Monday as she promoted her latest film The Smashing Machine alongside co-star Dwayne Johnson, director Benny Safdie, and the film’s real-life subject, Mark Kerr.

The Devil Wears Prada star turned heads in a baby blue gown featuring a ruched waist and embellished shoulder straps. 

Adding an unexpected twist, Blunt accessorized with a bold gold necklace adorned with the letters “S&M,” which quickly became the talking point of her look.

Emily Blunt turns heads with Dwayne Johnson at The Smashing Machine premiere

According to Daily Mail, the biographical drama chronicles the turbulent life of former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr, portrayed by Johnson. 

Moreover, Blunt takes on the role of Kerr’s then-wife, Dawn Staples, a recovering alcoholic who wed the fighter in Las Vegas.

While speaking during the panel, Johnson revealed the project marked his most challenging role yet, requiring him to step outside of the blockbuster “lane” he has often been placed in by Hollywood.

Transformed by a wig and extensive prosthetics, the actor said he had long been searching for a part that allowed him to break free of box office expectations, as per the publication. 

Blunt, meanwhile, has spoken of the responsibility she feels when portraying real people, telling Porter Magazine that playing Dawn demanded emotional vulnerability, “You know you’re gonna have to rip your ribcage open on something like this… You just want to do right by these people who have lived through a lot.”

Directed by Benny Safdie in his solo feature debut, The Smashing Machine is inspired by John Hyams’ 2002 HBO documentary of the same name. 

Furthermore, the film, which explores Kerr’s battles with addiction, injuries, and redemption, is set for release on October 3.

MGK opens up about one mantra that keeps him from the edge
MGK opens up about one mantra that keeps him from the edge
Dwayne Johnson on new unique role worlds apart from previous action comedies video
Dwayne Johnson on new unique role worlds apart from previous action comedies
Millie Bobby Brown gives fans sneak peek of her baby's first look
Millie Bobby Brown gives fans sneak peek of her baby's first look
Dwayne Johnson gives tips to escape being ‘pigeonholed' in Hollywood
Dwayne Johnson gives tips to escape being ‘pigeonholed' in Hollywood
Youngest member of BTS Jungkook reveals major health struggle
Youngest member of BTS Jungkook reveals major health struggle
Kim Novak opens up about cold and 'difficult' dad
Kim Novak opens up about cold and 'difficult' dad
Ron Howard reveals how he left his son Reed in great danger
Ron Howard reveals how he left his son Reed in great danger
Bruce Springsteen calls 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' anti-biopic
Bruce Springsteen calls 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' anti-biopic