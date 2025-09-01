Emily Blunt turns heads with Dwayne Johnson at 'The Smashing Machine' premiere

Emily Blunt brought Hollywood glamour to the Venice Film Festival on Monday as she promoted her latest film The Smashing Machine alongside co-star Dwayne Johnson, director Benny Safdie, and the film’s real-life subject, Mark Kerr.

The Devil Wears Prada star turned heads in a baby blue gown featuring a ruched waist and embellished shoulder straps.

Adding an unexpected twist, Blunt accessorized with a bold gold necklace adorned with the letters “S&M,” which quickly became the talking point of her look.

According to Daily Mail, the biographical drama chronicles the turbulent life of former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr, portrayed by Johnson.

Moreover, Blunt takes on the role of Kerr’s then-wife, Dawn Staples, a recovering alcoholic who wed the fighter in Las Vegas.

While speaking during the panel, Johnson revealed the project marked his most challenging role yet, requiring him to step outside of the blockbuster “lane” he has often been placed in by Hollywood.

Transformed by a wig and extensive prosthetics, the actor said he had long been searching for a part that allowed him to break free of box office expectations, as per the publication.

Blunt, meanwhile, has spoken of the responsibility she feels when portraying real people, telling Porter Magazine that playing Dawn demanded emotional vulnerability, “You know you’re gonna have to rip your ribcage open on something like this… You just want to do right by these people who have lived through a lot.”

Directed by Benny Safdie in his solo feature debut, The Smashing Machine is inspired by John Hyams’ 2002 HBO documentary of the same name.

Furthermore, the film, which explores Kerr’s battles with addiction, injuries, and redemption, is set for release on October 3.