'Peaky Blinders' creator delivers new show for Netflix

Netflix releases 'House of Guinness' trailer

Steven Knight, best known for creating Peaky Blinders, has developed a new series, House of Guinness, for Netflix.



As the streamer released its trailer, it showed infighting between the children of Sir Benjamin Guinness, whose death leaves a brewery business empire open to grab.

The series starred Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness, Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness, as well as Emily Fairn, Fionn O’Shea, James Norton, Niamh McCormack, Seamus O’Hara, Michael McElhatton, and Dervla Kirwan.

Its logline reads, "Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York. The story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery."

The House of Guinness on Netflix will be released on September 25.

Apart from this, Steven has been working on the story for the new 007 film, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

"I’m hoping that being a Bond fan for so many years, that will sort of be imbued into me and I’ll be able to produce something that’s the same but different and better and stronger and bolder," he said on BBC Radio 5’s Live Breakfast.

Though the work on the forthcoming movie is in an early phase, as the film has yet to announce its new 007 agent.