 
Geo News

Palace reveals Kate Middleton's scaled-back royal duties

Kate Middleton is making a gradual return to royal duties after announcing she is in remission from cancer

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2025

Palace reveals Kate Middletons scaled-back royal duties
Palace reveals Kate Middleton's scaled-back royal duties 

Kensington Palace's monthly social media rewind revealed the extent of Kate Middleton's scaled-back royal duties in August 2025, with the Princess of Wales making just one personal appearance as she remains in remission from cancer.

The palace's August summary, released Monday, showed Kate appeared in only one video during the entire month, launching an animated film series on early childhood development through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood on August 6.

The August  Rewind highlighted how significantly Kate has reduced her public engagements since announcing her cancer diagnosis last year.

Palace reveals Kate Middletons scaled-back royal duties

While Prince William maintained his regular schedule of royal duties, Kate's participation was limited to social media messages shared by the royal family's accounts.

However, the minimal public presence marks a dramatic shift from her typically busy royal calendar.

Kate is making a gradual return to royal duties after focusing on her health and recovery during the last year. 

The palace has not provided a timeline for her full return to royal engagements, emphasizing that her recovery remains the priority.

Jamie Lee Curtis recalls memorable moment with Princess Diana
Jamie Lee Curtis recalls memorable moment with Princess Diana
Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Prince Harry confirms UK return
Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Prince Harry confirms UK return
Meghan Markle saves real talk for Bloomberg, frustrates Netflix: Expert video
Meghan Markle saves real talk for Bloomberg, frustrates Netflix: Expert
Queen Camilla confessed to teenage assault experience video
Queen Camilla confessed to teenage assault experience
Kate Middleton leaves Prince William in 'tough spot' video
Kate Middleton leaves Prince William in 'tough spot'
Prince Harry, William ‘not ready' to meet anytime soon?
Prince Harry, William ‘not ready' to meet anytime soon?
Meghan Markle faces growing pressure as Prince Harry reconnects with royal family
Meghan Markle faces growing pressure as Prince Harry reconnects with royal family
'Determined' Prince Harry reaches out to William for reconciliation?
'Determined' Prince Harry reaches out to William for reconciliation?