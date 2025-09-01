Palace reveals Kate Middleton's scaled-back royal duties

Kensington Palace's monthly social media rewind revealed the extent of Kate Middleton's scaled-back royal duties in August 2025, with the Princess of Wales making just one personal appearance as she remains in remission from cancer.

The palace's August summary, released Monday, showed Kate appeared in only one video during the entire month, launching an animated film series on early childhood development through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood on August 6.

The August Rewind highlighted how significantly Kate has reduced her public engagements since announcing her cancer diagnosis last year.

While Prince William maintained his regular schedule of royal duties, Kate's participation was limited to social media messages shared by the royal family's accounts.

However, the minimal public presence marks a dramatic shift from her typically busy royal calendar.

Kate is making a gradual return to royal duties after focusing on her health and recovery during the last year.

The palace has not provided a timeline for her full return to royal engagements, emphasizing that her recovery remains the priority.