Dwayne Johnson on new unique role worlds apart from previous action comedies

Dwayne Johnson opens up about being typecast and new role

Dwayne Johnson finally has a role that brings out his acting chops, thanks to his new film, The Smashing Machine.

The Smashing Machine, helmed by Benny Safdie, is premiering at the Venice Film Festival. In the film, Dwayne plays two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion Mark Kerr and Emily Blunt plays Mark’s girlfriend Dawn Staple.

At the premiere’s press conference, the Jumanji actor noted that film roles are often dictated by the box office, and actors end up getting typecast due to that.

"When you’re in Hollywood, it becomes about box office. And you chase the box office. And the box office in our business can be very resounding, and it could push you into a category," Johnson said.

Ever since the WWE veteran switched to acting, he has primarily done action comedies and adventure films like Jumanji, Black Adam, Red One, and the Fast and Furious films.

Regarding the films he’s done, he said he "liked them" and noted that some did well and others "not so much."

He added, "But what I did realize is that I had this burning desire, and a voice in my head that said, What if there is more?”

Dwayne Johnson argued that being pigeonholed as an actor can make it hard to test your artistic limits, and a switch only happens when "people who you love and you respect, like Emily and Benny, say, you can do it."

The Smashing Machine will hit theaters on October 3.