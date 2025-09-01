Millie Bobby Brown gives fans sneak peek of her baby's first look

Millie Bobby Brown has given fans their first look at the baby she recently adopted with husband Jake Bongiovi.

In a Labor Day Instagram post on Monday, the Stranger Things star shared a series of photos from her summer, including one candid image of Bongiovi cradling their daughter in a baby carrier while boarding a private jet.

The infant’s face was concealed beneath blankets, keeping her identity private.

According to Daily Mail, the post came just weeks after Brown and Bongiovi revealed their adoption news on August 21.

At the time, the actress announced, “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were three.”

As per the outlet, hints of the couple’s growing family first appeared in July when Brown shared a photo of Bongiovi pushing a stroller.

Moreover, Brown and Bongiovi, who wed in May 2024 after three years of dating, have previously spoken about their desire for a large family.

Earlier this year, the actress told the SmartLess podcast that motherhood had long been her dream, noting that both she and Bongiovi come from families of four siblings.

Additionally, the pair have emphasized that adoption was always part of their plan.

Brown said during a recent interview, “My home is full of love for anyone and anything. That’s what we stand by — our energy in the house is ‘the door is always open,’ and we want everyone to feel really comfortable.”