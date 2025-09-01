Billy Ray Cyrus ‘appalling' Elizabeth Hurley with THIS move

Billy Ray Cyrus helps Elizabeth Hurley grow in music

Billy Ray Cyrus is teaching his lady love, Elizabeth Hurley to play the guitar.

The 60-year-old model went public with her romance with country music icon earlier this year and now revealed he is trying to pass on his musical skills to her.

She told Hello! magazine: " I’ve been in England all summer for the first time ever and have loved every moment. Billy is teaching me to play the guitar; right now I’m appalling but I’m hoping to improve!"

After she turned 60 in June, Elizabeth also opened up to the outlet about how she spent her special day surrounded by family and close pals, with her son, Damian, baking her a cake.

"This year has been such a whirlwind that it was wonderful to sit back and be spoiled for a few days,” she admitted.

"I hibernated at home with some of my best friends and family. My son baked a delicious cake and we all sat around giggling and being silly, which is my favourite occupation,” the Bedazzled talent mentioned.

Elizabeth further explained, "I’ve always enjoyed work more than play and have much more fun at work than doing anything social. I’m more relaxed on a film set than anywhere else.”

"However, without doubt this has meant that I’ve struggled with a work life balance since I started in the industry so I make a conscious effort now to really enjoy spending more time at home with my family and friends and not just skip from job to job,” she concluded.