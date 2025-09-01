Colman Domingo shares honest take on Jackson family ahead of Michael Jackson's biopic

Colman Domingo thanks Paris Jackson for insight into grandad Joe Jackson

Colman Domingo is grateful to Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson, and son Prince Jackson for their guidance as he plays Michael’s dad Joe in an upcoming biopic.

Domingo hosted the amfAR benefit gala in Venice, Italy, during the Venice Film Festival. The event boasted performances from Paris and Ava Max.

Paris, along with her brother Prince, offered insight to Domingo for his portrayal of their grandfather in the film. Michael himself will be portrayed by his nephew Jaafar Jackson.

After the amfAR gala, the Oscar nominated star praised the entire Jackson family for their support for the film.

"They're very much in support of our film," Domingo told People of Paris and Prince. "I'm excited to be here at amfAR tonight with Paris. It feels like that's a nice way for us to be together."

He added that Paris has been "very helpful" and dubbed her brother "a man of the film."

Praising the Jacksons, he said, "The thing that has inspired me the most is this very profound and prominent family called the Jacksons."

"We would not have any of this music that we used to have great memories about, the moments, the big moments, that we all share, because of the Jackson family. And I'm not just saying just Michael — the entire Jackson family," said Colman Domingo.