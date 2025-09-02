Amanda Seyfried's new movie creates buzz among viewers

Amanda Seyfried reacts to 'The Testament of Ann Lee' response

Amanda Seyfried, known for her mainstream roles, is also taking on serious dramatic acting roles.



Her latest film, The Testament of Ann Lee, is an example that debuted at the Venice Film Festival. According to the reports, the movie received a 15-minute ovation.

A glowing response led to an emotional surge in the actress, who, Variety reported, on the beats of cheers and applause, raised her fists in the air and said, “What are we supposed to be doing now?” The star, who portrayed Anne Lee, further said, “I think people quite liked it."

Apart from her, the film starred Thomasin McKenzie, Stacy Martin, Tim Blake Nelson, Christopher Abbott, and Matthew Beard.

The film's logline reads, "Our film is a speculative retelling of the life of Ann Lee, one of the few female religious leaders of the 18th century. She and her followers, known as the Shakers, worshipped through ecstatic song and movement — trembling, exuberant, and physically expressive acts of devotion."

In the meantime, the official release date of The Testament of Ann Lee is yet to be announced.