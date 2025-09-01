Michelle Williams forgets early role in iconic show: 'I don't remember much'

Michelle Williams fails to recall early role in well known show

Five-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams has forgotten some of her earliest work.

Williams, who’s currently nominated for two Emmys as lead actress and producer for Dying for Sex, appeared on Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast and talked about the show.

During the interview, she was asked about her role in season four of Baywatch in 1989. At the time, the actress was around 13-years-old and played a character named Bridget Bowers, who had a crush on Jeremy Jackson's character Hobie. She later appeared in an episode and was listed as "Hobie's Groupie."

When asked if the two characters were the same person, she couldn’t answer.

"Whoa... I mean...," Williams replied.

Chuckling, she continued, "I don't know who is equipped to answer that question. Not me. That might be some stuff for the chat."

The Fablemans star couldn’t recall much from her appearance on the show.

"I don't remember much," she admitted. "I just remember the bikini hanging in my trailer."

She was then asked if she felt nervous around "a Baywatch bikini," and the Shutter Island star said, "I mean...I don't...think I was 12."

"I didn't know what thoughts to think. It was all kind of experience and very little processing," Michelle Williams explained.