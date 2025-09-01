Sabrina Carpenter eyes music success with ‘Man's Best Friend'

Sabrina Carpenter set to score Number one album for second time

Sabrina Carpenter may just score her second consecutive Number one album this week, with her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, as per Official Charts.

The Espresso singer might also see her 2024’s Short n’ Sweet (9) and 2023 LP emails i can’t send (6) in the Top 10, with the latter skyrocketing 128 places in the middle of the week.

CMAT is lingering closely on the second spot with the latest project EURO-COUNTRY, which could earn her a personal best this Friday, following 2023 debut Albums Chart entry Crazymad, For Me (25).

Bryan Adams, Canadian icon, would see himself back in the charts with Roll With The Punches (3).

Previously, he scored three chart-topping albums and holds the record for the longest consecutive reign at Number 1 in Official Singles Chart history, staying at the top for 16 weeks with the release of (Everything I Do) I Do It For You back in 1991.

The Hives are expecting to score their fourth Top 10 album with The Hives Forever Forever The Hives which is currently on Number 4.

Celebrating five years of how i’m feeling now with a special “clear glitter” vinyl release, Charli XCX’s album has returned to the Top 40 this week (25).

Last but certainly not the least, after Ariana Grande announced her Eternal Sunshine Tour in support of the album with the same name, her album came back into the Top 40, landing on the 33th spot.