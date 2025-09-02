Lewis Capaldi admits female singers are taking over music industry

Lewis Capaldi is opening up about the different perception of male and female artists in the industry.

The Scottish singer, who spoke on the Creativo podcast on Aug. 11, admitted that singers like Sabrina Carpenter have taken over the music scene.

"It's really being spearheaded by women, I think, as well just now. I think women are really smashing it in pop and making the most interesting music at the minute."

"Women seem to get up there and put everything into a performance, and it’s all really thought out," he said, adding: "A lot of guys get up there, myself included, in a T-shirt and jeans and just sing."

"Obviously, you've got people like Harry [Styles] and I guess Benson Boone and stuff like that ,who are maybe pushing more the sort of theatrical side of things ,or you know, Conan Gray," said Capaldi

He noted: "I think there is more expected of [women] in the pop-sphere. A woman wouldn’t get away with getting up and singing a song in their T-shirt and jeans and sort of not caring."