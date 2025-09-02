 
Woody Allen reveals famous personality he wants to work with

Woody Allen opens up about why he wants to work with the person

September 02, 2025

Woody Allen is a director many are familiar with, but there is someone he says he would like to work with again.

That’s the US President Donald Trump. The filmmaker directed him in the 1998 film Celebrity.

In his words, the former reality star is easy to direct, as he explains while appearing on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast.

“He was very polite and hit his mark and did everything correctly and had a real flair for show business,” the director shares.

His comments follow the host’s question about whether cancel culture has led him to support the current president. Woody previously faced the cancellation after he was accused of sexual abuse.

But the filmmaker denies this, saying, “I only wish I could direct him now. If he would let me direct him now that he’s president, I think I could do wonders,” adding, “But he was very easy to work with.”

To drive his point home, the veteran director even shares his political inclination, “I’m a Democrat. I voted for Kamala Harris. I take issue with him on 95% of things, maybe 99%.”

However, Woody in the end says, “But as an actor, he was very good. He was very convincing, and he had a charismatic quality as an actor. I’m surprised he wanted to go into politics.”

