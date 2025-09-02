 
Daniel Day-Lewis to make rare public appearance

Daniel Day-Lewis is set to break away from his reclusiveness, finally

Web Desk
September 02, 2025

Daniel Day-Lewis to feature in 69th BFI London Film Festival
Daniel Day-Lewis, a three-time Oscar-winning star who is known for being reclusive, is set to participate in a program at the 69th BFI London Film Festival.

It is titled the Screen Talks program, where he will be joined by directors Yorgos Lanthimos, filmmaker Richard Linklater, Chloé Zhao, Jafar Panahi, Lynne Ramsay, and the actress Tessa Thompson.

Meanwhile, Daniel has returned to acting after retiring eight years ago, following his appearance in Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread, which earned him an Academy Award nomination. 

As he has starred in his son Ronan-Dylan Lewis' directorial debut, Anemone. Apart from the actor, Sean Bean, Samuel Bottomley, Safia Oakley-Green, and Samantha Morton will also star.

The movie's synopsis reads, "The Northern England–set film begins as a middle-aged man (Bean) sets out from his suburban home on a journey into the woods, where he reconnects with his estranged hermit brother (Day-Lewis)."

"Bonded by a mysterious, complicated past, the men share a fraught, if occasionally tender relationship—one that was forever altered by shattering events decades earlier," the synopsis said.

Anemone will be out in theaters on Oct. 10.

