Liam Payne's sisters mark his 32nd birthday with heartfelt note

Liam Payne’s sisters are marking his 32nd birthday with an emotional day out.

The singer’s sisters Nicola and Ruth, turned to their Instagram this week to share how they celebrated the special day of their beloved late brother.

“That night, celebrating your birthday with bowling and McDonald’s, we celebrated you, your show [Building the Band], your dreams, and spoke of all the plans you had for the future,” Nicola wrote. “We ended the evening with a hug. Telling you how proud we were and how much we loved you.”

She continued, “If I had known that would be the last time I’d see you, I would have said so much more. I wish I could step into a time machine and relive that night[,] hug you together, capture your smile and voice. Ask more questions, and write it all down so I’d never forget.”

“A year later same bowling alley, different lanes, one huge part of our family missing,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Payne passed away on October 16, 2024 after falling off a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina