Why Dwayne Johnson's latest transformation left fans shocked?

Dwayne Johnson worries fans with new 'slimmer' look

Dwayne Johnson has left fans in shock after revealing his latest transformation during the Venice Film Festival.

The former WWF star walked down the red carpet of the film festival for the very first time in his acting career for the promotion of his new film Smashing Machine, in which he starred alongside Emily Blunt.

However, Johnson, who is known by his ring name The Rock, stunned the fans with his "much slimmer" body, speculating the famous weighloss drug use.

For his biographical movie, he played the role of MMA fighter Mark Kerr and portrayed the former amateur wrestler by wearing heavy prosthetics and a black wig.

Netzins took to social sites to talk about Johnson's apparent "loss of muscle mass" in his overall usual look, speculating weight loss, some claimed "Ozempic" use, while a few said "he's getting old."

One fan wrote on X, "People are stunned seeing The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) leaner than ever. This isn’t just a new diet or Ai—it’s a conscious medical and lifestyle shift..."

"Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is looking slimmer...," another user said.

"#DwayneJohnson aka The Rock has lost a staggering 60lbs and is looking very slim..." a third fan tweeted.

At the event, the wrestler-turned-actor talked about living his "dream" life after years of being pigeonholed in roles.

"I want to live my dreams now and do what I wanna do and tap into the stuff that I want to tap into and have a place finally to put all this stuff that I’ve experienced in the past that I’ve shied away from," he said at the Venice film festival.

"I’ve been scared to go deep and intense and raw until now, until I had this opportunity," Rock added.