Jimmy Fallon posts hilarious family photo

Jimmy Fallon shares sweet glimpse of his family

Jimmy Fallon spent some quality time with his family on Labor Day weekend.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon host took to his official Instagram account and posted a hilarious snap with his wife and daughter as the family enjoyed the weekend on a getaway.

In the candid post, the comedian can be seen with his clan posing on a dock while spending family time on a lakeside vacation.

The family of four goofily posed for the snap while Jimmy explained in the caption about the behind-the-scenes direction given by his sister,which he and his family took seriously.

"This is before my sister-in-law said, 'a little less,'" Jimmy jokingly wrote along with the picture.

The proud dad who sported a polo shirt posed by stretching out his arms while his wife, Nancy Juvonen, gave a victory sign and his eldest daughter, Winnie, 12, leaned over her mother with her hands in the air too.

Jimmy's youngest one did not follow her father and struck her own pose by putting both her hands on her waist.

For the unversed, Jimmy and his wife Nancy tied the knot back in 2007.

Back in September, the former SNL star talked about his new approach to his career after becoming a father.

"I used to work hard on my career for myself. Now it's about my kids," Jimmy told Parent. "I want to show them that they can be as creative as I am and enjoy the process. Don't do it for money. Don't do it for praise. Do it because you like it and you'll be happy for the rest of your life."