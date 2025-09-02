Selena Gomez cozies up with fiance Benny Blanco on pre wedding trip

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco get cozy at 'lake' side pre-wedding getaway

Selena Gomez and her fiance are spending some quality time together on a pre-wedding trip.

The former Disney star took to her Instagaram account on Monday, September 1, to share some insights into her recent love-filled getaway on a boat.

In the candid post, the 33-year-old singer and actress posted some PDA packed snaps and some goofy snaps with her husband-to-be.

In one of the snaps shared in the carousel, Selena can be seen wearing a strapless beige top with matching loose trousers, as the Calm Down hitmaker leaned over her fiance to plant a kiss on his cheek.

The music producer donned a green T-shirt over brown trousers.

In another photo, Benny held Selena's leg and kissed her foot, while the singer can be seen laughing.

At the cozy lakeside getaway, the couple was also joined by their family and friends.

Selena kept the caption of the post simple by writing "lake life" along with a fish emoji.

Back in July, Benny spilled his wedding plan during his appearance on Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast.

Benny told the host that he is planning to sit down with the Calm Down hitmaker this summer to map out their wedding day.

“That wedding is going to be lit,” teased Jake, to which Benny replied, “It’ll be chill.”

For the unversed, Benny and Selena began dating in July 2023.