Selena Gomez's pals accuse fiance Benny Blanco of being 'lazy' amid wedding prep: Source

Selena Gomez's wedding planning hit a rough patch, 'it wasn’t smooth sailing initially'

September 02, 2025

Selena Gomez's wedding planning with fiancé Benny Blanco was reportedly not as smooth as expected.

The 33-year-old singer, who announced her engagement to the music producer in December 2024, has been handling most of the preparations herself as her pals accused Benny of being a "bit lazy."

“[Benny] told her that he wants her to make most of the decisions," a source told DailyMail.

They added that while it may seem like a "nice gesture" to let Selena take charge, it has also created some tension.

“It wasn’t smooth sailing initially as a result, in part due to a shared tendency to procrastinate," the insider explained. Friends claimed that Benny does things slowly.

Still, the sources assert that the bond between Selena and Benny is not in trouble, as the pair's close circle believes the dynamic "won’t change" rather it could become a "quirk" in their marriage.

Despite the bumps, the insider added that Benny is "ecstatic" to be marrying Selena and "forever grateful" she said yes.

For now, things are "smooth sailing now, because everything has been paid for and figured out,” the source concluded.

