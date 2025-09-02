Millie Bobby Brown shares first ever glimpse of her adopted baby

Millie Bobby Brown gives sneak peek at her baby girl

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi are taking over their parenthood responsibilities proudly.

On Monday, September 1, the Stranger Things star took to her Instagaram account to share a sneak peek at her adopted baby girl.

In the candid Labor Day post, Millie posted several snaps on her social media handle in which one snap featured the little one.

In the photo the proud dad, Jake, can be seen carrying the baby carrier as the souple was heading to a private jet.

The little one’s face was not visible as she was under the blanket.

This came days after the 21-year-old actress made an announcement on their social media that she and her husband had adopted a baby girl, in an August 21 post.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” Millie shared in the caption.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” she continued.

“And then there were three. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi,” the actress added.

For the unversed, the pair tied the knot back in 2024.