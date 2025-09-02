 
Geo News

Millie Bobby Brown shares first ever glimpse of her adopted baby

The actress adopted a baby girl with her husband husband Jake Bongiovi

By
Web Desk
|

September 02, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown gives sneak peek at her baby girl
Millie Bobby Brown gives sneak peek at her baby girl

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi are taking over their parenthood responsibilities proudly.

On Monday, September 1, the Stranger Things star took to her Instagaram account to share a sneak peek at her adopted baby girl.

In the candid Labor Day post, Millie posted several snaps on her social media handle in which one snap featured the little one.

Millie Bobby Brown shares first ever glimpse of her adopted baby

In the photo the proud dad, Jake, can be seen carrying the baby carrier as the souple was heading to a private jet.

The little one’s face was not visible as she was under the blanket.

This came days after the 21-year-old actress made an announcement on their social media that she and her husband had adopted a baby girl, in an August 21 post.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” Millie shared in the caption.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” she continued.

“And then there were three. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi,” the actress added.

For the unversed, the pair tied the knot back in 2024.

Daniel Day-Lewis to make rare public appearance
Daniel Day-Lewis to make rare public appearance
Liam Payne's sisters mark his 32nd birthday with heartfelt note
Liam Payne's sisters mark his 32nd birthday with heartfelt note
Ethan Hawke has no regrets about big role he missed?
Ethan Hawke has no regrets about big role he missed?
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt's film gets rave reviews at Venice Film Festival
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt's film gets rave reviews at Venice Film Festival
Amanda Seyfried's new movie creates buzz among viewers
Amanda Seyfried's new movie creates buzz among viewers
Jimmy Fallon posts hilarious family photo
Jimmy Fallon posts hilarious family photo
Woody Allen reveals famous personality he wants to work with
Woody Allen reveals famous personality he wants to work with
Pink admits to life-threatening diagnosis
Pink admits to life-threatening diagnosis