Dwayne Johnson addresses complicated relationship with late father

Dwayne Johnson makes heartbreaking confession about late father

Dwayne Johnson says he couldn't seek inspiration from his late dad, wrestling legend Rocky "Soulman" Johnson for the filming of biographical sports drama, The Smashing Machine.

Dwayne's admission came during the film's Venice Film Festival debut last week after MMA fighter Mark Kerr, whom the movie is based on, called Dwayne "a walking contradiction."

At one time, the greatest fighter on the planet, but also kind, gentle, tender, empathetic," Mark said at the Venice Film Festival, per AP.

The actor, who stars as Kerr in the new film, admitted that he could not draw inspiration from his father, a wrestling legend, while preparing for the emotionally intense role.

"I don't think my dad was an inspiration in terms of his tenderness," Dwayne confessed at the 82nd annual film festival.

The former WWE superstar went on, "It wasn't really my dad. He was homeless by the time he was 13, so his capacity for love was very limited and that's the man that raised me."

Rocky Johnson passed away in 2020 when the father-son duo were estranged. Dwayne expressed regret at their estrangement earlier this year in a moving Instagram post.

"Man, I just wish that I could hug him one more time and kiss him on the cheek and look him in the eyes and say, 'We're good.' All that other s***? You realize it just doesn't matter when they're gone, especially when they're gone. That s***, whatever you were arguing about, it really doesn't matter."

The Fast & Furious star encouraged others to mend relationships while they still can. "I don't want that for you guys," Dwayne continued. "So if you've got your old man around, get uncomfortable, and pull him aside and say, 'Let's do our best to kind of squash this.' In the effort of trying, you should reach a new place of love."

"You start to realize, man, my dad loved me - a limited love with a limited capacity that he could love. But even with that limited capacity, he loved me with all he had. I didn't realize that until much later in life. And once he was gone, I really realized that."

While Dwayne didn’t share details about their conflicts, he hinted at his father’s troubled past and brushes with the law.