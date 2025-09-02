Camila Cabello reacts to Fifth Harmony's surprise reunion performance

Camila Cabello responds to Fifth Harmony snub

Camila Cabello has broken her silence on Fifth Harmony’s recent surprise reunion without her.

The girl group, formed on season two of The X Factor USA in 2012, shocked fans on Sunday night when Normani, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane took the stage together during a Jonas Brothers concert in Dallas, Texas.

The girl band performed two of their biggest hits, Worth It and Work From Home, marking their first time performing as a group in seven years.

Cabello, who left the band on bad terms in December 2016 to launch a solo career, was absent from the reunion. Still, the Cuban-American singer showed support by liking the group’s post from the night and leaving four heart emojis in the comments.

It remains unclear if Cabello will be part of a potential reboot, as she is currently touring solo in Australia.

Fifth Harmony officially announced an indefinite hiatus in 2018, two years after Cabello’s departure. But there has been speculation of a comeback since March 2024, when a source told Page Six that the group was open to reuniting.