Post Malone debuts shocking stunt at Paris fashion show

Post Malone is expanding his creative empire with the launch of his first clothing brand, Austin Post.

The 30-year-old musician unveiled the line on Monday at an exclusive Paris fashion show staged inside Karl Lagerfeld’s former residence, the Hôtel de Bourdon, Maison Pozzo di Borgo.

The debut, titled Season One: At First Light, drew inspiration from Dallas western culture and Southwestern ranch influences.

In a statement shared with GQ, the collection was described as a “new creative expression and soulful extension” of the star’s identity.

True to form, Post added his own signature touches to the event, serving Bud Light to attendees and even sending a model down the runway on horseback, as per Daily Mail.

Texas-based Lucchese Bootmaker supplied footwear for the show, underscoring the line’s western aesthetic.

Moreover, the Rockstar hitmaker embraced the theme himself, appearing in a denim-on-denim look paired with an ivory cowboy hat, brown boots, and tinted aviators.

According to the brand, the collection reflects the artist’s Texas upbringing, his Utah lifestyle, and years of global influence through music, blending ranch culture, denim, turquoise, and Americana spirit into contemporary luxury.

Furthermore, the launch came after Malone’s recent modeling debut as the face of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS campaign, where he showcased his slimmed-down frame in camouflage boxer briefs.