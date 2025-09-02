 
Post Malone debuts shocking stunt at Paris fashion show

Post Malone stunned Paris Fashion Week as he debuted his new label Austin Post, sending a model down the runway on horseback

By
Web Desk
|

September 02, 2025

Post Malone is expanding his creative empire with the launch of his first clothing brand, Austin Post.

The 30-year-old musician unveiled the line on Monday at an exclusive Paris fashion show staged inside Karl Lagerfeld’s former residence, the Hôtel de Bourdon, Maison Pozzo di Borgo.

The debut, titled Season One: At First Light, drew inspiration from Dallas western culture and Southwestern ranch influences. 

In a statement shared with GQ, the collection was described as a “new creative expression and soulful extension” of the star’s identity.

True to form, Post added his own signature touches to the event, serving Bud Light to attendees and even sending a model down the runway on horseback, as per Daily Mail

Texas-based Lucchese Bootmaker supplied footwear for the show, underscoring the line’s western aesthetic.

Moreover, the Rockstar hitmaker embraced the theme himself, appearing in a denim-on-denim look paired with an ivory cowboy hat, brown boots, and tinted aviators.

The 30-year-old rapper-turned-designer stunned guests at Karl Lagerfeld’s former residence by sending a model down the runway on horseback, all while serving Bud Light to the crowd.

According to the brand, the collection reflects the artist’s Texas upbringing, his Utah lifestyle, and years of global influence through music, blending ranch culture, denim, turquoise, and Americana spirit into contemporary luxury.

Furthermore, the launch came after Malone’s recent modeling debut as the face of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS campaign, where he showcased his slimmed-down frame in camouflage boxer briefs.

