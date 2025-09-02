Jordon Hudson shows public support to boyfriend Bill Belichick

Jordon Hudson cheers on boyfriend Bill Belichick at UNC game

Bill Belichick kicked off his first season as head football coach at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, on Sunday.

Belichick, the legendary former New England Patriots coach, led the Tar Heels against Texas Christian University in Chapel Hill on September 1, with Hudson spotted cheering from a box opposite former NFL star Randy Moss.

Hudson has been showing support in other ways as well in recent weeks.

Just before the season kicked off, she shared Belichick’s announcement of UNC’s feature in an upcoming Hulu docuseries. She also posted a field-side photo with the coach, blowing a kiss over her shoulder

Tagging @everwonder.studio @hulu @disneyplus in the caption, the post was set to Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do, a possible nod to rumours that her reported “demands” led HBO to scrap a UNC-focused season of the docuseries Hard Knocks.

In April, Hudson accompanied Belichick at a UNC Practice Like a Pro event. When she wasn't next to the former New England Patriots general manager, Hudson consulted officials and photographers standing just off the field.

A month later, it was speculated that Hudson was banned from UNC football facilities, but UNC denied the reports, clarifying that while Hudson is not a university employee, she is welcome at football facilities.

The school also confirmed Hudson plays an active role in Belichick’s brand management. “Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his Carolina Football responsibilities.”

Several Tar Heel players have since addressed the high-profile relationship, noting that they don’t see his girlfriend as a “distraction” to the team.