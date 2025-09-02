Ethan Hawke gives rare insight to his break up with Uma Thurman

Ethan Hawke recalls negative comments on his breakup with Uma Thurman

Ethan Hawke has recently opened up about the 'humiliation' that he received from the media after his 2003 break up with Uma Thurman.

During an interview with GQ magazine, the Hollywood actor candidly discussed the media coverage surrounding their relationship and divorce.

Recalling the embarrassment he felt at the time of media criticism, he began by saying, “It’s humiliating. It’s almost humiliating even when they’re saying positive things.”

While filming 1997 movie Gattaca, the ex-couple first met, he was asked by the outlet about his opinion on dating another actor on set.

“There’s a certain intimacy to the work that we do. Imaginative intimacy. It’s such a high. It feels dangerous and thrilling. It turns the temperature up in your life,” Hawke responded by saying.

“It can be like falling in love at summer camp. It doesn't have any connection to the dailiness of real life. That's the danger of it,” The Black Phone actor added too.

For those unversed, the former couple was married from 1998 to 2005, and the ex-couple shared two children, Maya, and Levon.

In 2018, the 54-year-old actor admitted that he suffered from depression during his divorce which took a toll on his career too.

Revealing that he had been forced to do commercial movies to pay her alimony, the American actor told the outlet, “My best movies are not the ones that paid me: the Before trilogy, Boyhood, First Reformed, Dead Poets Society.”

“But I'm 47 years old. I pay my alimony with my acting. I pay my kids' health insurance with my acting. I pay everybody's tuition with my acting. I'm helping various charities with my acting. I've become a professional, and I never wanted to be a professional. I kind of hate professionals,” Hawke concluded.

