 
Geo News

What's Emily Blunt like to wear at home?

Emily Blunt opens up about her preference in clothes in her day-to-day life

By
Web Desk
|

September 02, 2025

Emily Blunt reveals a rude awakening feeling
Emily Blunt reveals a 'rude awakening' feeling

An actor’s life is demanding, particularly when it comes to looking chic every time at events, shows, and the like. This also happened with Emily Blunt.

However, the actress shares that, unlike stepping outside, her go-to outfit for day-to-day life is casual, baggy clothes. “I quite like oversized; I like to hide, I like to shroud,” the Oppenheimer star says.

Given her preference, Emily admits that when she stepped into her character, Emily Charlton, in the forthcoming sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2, she felt “wild” due to the fashion choices.

“I don’t love wearing heels, so getting back to The Devil Wears Prada has been a rude awakening for all of us,” the star adds.

The 2006 movie became a cult classic, earning over $326 million worldwide, but Emily notes that it wasn't unexpected that the film had such a “meteoric life."

She shares her moment of realization when the cast returns to the set to film the sequel.

“Of course, I meet people who will quote the movie to me, but I'm not sure I've ever been hit with a bombardment of the realisation of what the movie is to people coming back to the film set. That's what everyone says, every day: ******," the actress says.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to bow out in 2026.

Noah Centineo debuts dramatic new look amid 'Street Fighter' filming
Noah Centineo debuts dramatic new look amid 'Street Fighter' filming
Padma Lakshmi plays 'Tell the Truth' with her daughter
Padma Lakshmi plays 'Tell the Truth' with her daughter
Leonardo DiCaprio's vow could put his romance with Vittoria Ceretti at risk
Leonardo DiCaprio's vow could put his romance with Vittoria Ceretti at risk
Taylor Swift makes history with album that hasn't even dropped yet
Taylor Swift makes history with album that hasn't even dropped yet
Howard Stern delays SiriusXM return amid contract talks, family struggles
Howard Stern delays SiriusXM return amid contract talks, family struggles
Jennifer Hawkins delights fans with major social media return
Jennifer Hawkins delights fans with major social media return
Jordon Hudson shows public support to boyfriend Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson shows public support to boyfriend Bill Belichick
Millie Bobby Brown shares first ever glimpse of her adopted baby
Millie Bobby Brown shares first ever glimpse of her adopted baby