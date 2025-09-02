What's Emily Blunt like to wear at home?

Emily Blunt reveals a 'rude awakening' feeling

An actor’s life is demanding, particularly when it comes to looking chic every time at events, shows, and the like. This also happened with Emily Blunt.



However, the actress shares that, unlike stepping outside, her go-to outfit for day-to-day life is casual, baggy clothes. “I quite like oversized; I like to hide, I like to shroud,” the Oppenheimer star says.

Given her preference, Emily admits that when she stepped into her character, Emily Charlton, in the forthcoming sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2, she felt “wild” due to the fashion choices.

“I don’t love wearing heels, so getting back to The Devil Wears Prada has been a rude awakening for all of us,” the star adds.

The 2006 movie became a cult classic, earning over $326 million worldwide, but Emily notes that it wasn't unexpected that the film had such a “meteoric life."

She shares her moment of realization when the cast returns to the set to film the sequel.

“Of course, I meet people who will quote the movie to me, but I'm not sure I've ever been hit with a bombardment of the realisation of what the movie is to people coming back to the film set. That's what everyone says, every day: ******," the actress says.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to bow out in 2026.