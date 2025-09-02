Hollywood legend Graham Greene's cause of death confirmed

Graham Green dies at 73: Cause of death explained

Oscar nominated actor Graham Greene has passed away at the age of 73 on September 1, 2025.

According to CBC News, the actor's manager Gerry Jordan revealed that Graham died from natural causes. Meanwhile, his agent Michael Greene told People Magazine that the star died after "a lengthy illness."

"Michael Greene loved all he did for his people and for the world. He was a great man of Morals Ethics. Character and will be eternally missed. We love you, my brother greene. God bless you You are finally free. Susan Smith is meeting you at the gates of heaven, God bless you," Michael stated.

Graham, a member of the Six Nations Reserve, rose to fame with his performance as Kicking Bird in Kevin Costner's 1990 classic Dances with Wolves.

On the other hand, his wide range of career included memorable roles in The Green Mile, Wind River, Maverick, and more.

It is worth mentioning that Graham Greene was also a proud advocate for Indigenous representation in Hollywood.

"Producers would say, 'I can't see an Indian being that,' and I said, 'Well goodness gracious, why not?' I said, 'I'm not Indian, I'm North American. I could tell you what we call ourselves, but you wouldn't be able to pronounce it," he said previously in an interview with Canada's Theatre Museum.

Following his shocking death, the legendary star received heartbreaking tributes from co-stars and celebrities.