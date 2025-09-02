Teresa Palmer glows as she nears birth of fifth child

Teresa Palmer is in the final stretch of her pregnancy, proudly celebrating 38 weeks as she awaits the arrival of her fifth child.

The Fall Guy star shared a heartfelt update on Instagram on Monday, posting a photo of herself relaxing on the couch with three of her children nestled close, her baby bump on full display.

Captioning the sweet family snap, she wrote simply, “I’ll be right here.”

Fans flooded the comments with warm wishes, praising Palmer’s growing family.

In regards to this, one follower wrote, “A lot of beautiful blonde heads,” while another gushed, “Aww, surrounded by those beautiful cherubs of yours.”

Moreover, Palmer and her husband, fellow actor Mark Webber, already share four children, Bodhi Rain, Forest Sage, Poet Lake, and Prairie Moon, while Palmer is also stepmother to Webber’s teenage son, Isaac Love, from his previous relationship with actress Frankie Shaw.

According to Daily Mail, the actress first revealed her pregnancy in March, expressing gratitude for the new chapter, “Our family is expanding. Overwhelmed with gratitude to be welcoming another little one into our lives. Feels like a dream.”

Additionally, the happy news followed Palmer’s candid revelation last year that she had suffered a miscarriage.

Furthermore, Palmer and Webber, who wed in 2013, are now preparing to relocate to Byron Bay after listing their Los Angeles home, joining the ranks of Hollywood stars who have settled in the coastal hotspot.