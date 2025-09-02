Tom Cruise's untitled space movie: Director eveals what to expect

Tom Cruise’s space movie, which does not have any title yet, is in development with director Doug Liman, NASA, and Space X.

During an interview with Deadline, the director opened up about what fans can expect from the first ever movie in the industry filmed in outer space.

The 60-year-old director began by saying, “I’m more excited about going to space, not less … but our goal is too make something great. A lot of people are trying to do gimmicky things like, ‘Oh, it’s in space.’’

Promising that the movie wouldn’t be 'gimmicky', Liman continued, “I want to make a film that people watch in a hundred years when maybe there’s hundreds of movies shot in outer space and there’s nothing special about it being in outer space. That’s the goal of everything I do.”

Referring to his previous directional movies, he told the outlet, “I know I want to do more in space… I am more excited about this idea of characters who have no business of going into space after making this. In the way, I was excited after The Bourne Identity.”

“My movies are all anti-heroes. Tom Cruise is a coward in Edge of Tomorrow; he’s a full on criminal in American Made; Matt Damon kills people for a living in The Bourne Identity; and Brad and Angie both kill people for a living [Mr. and Mrs. Smith],” the American director added.

Before concluding, Doug Liman shared, "I’m interested in like my kinds of characters going into space and I love that in Asteroid, we got to cram five of them into this teeny second-hand capsule.”