Emily Atack reveals rare truth about sexual assault during acting career

Emily Atack has revealed she has been sexually assaulted while working on film and television sets throughout her career.

The 35-year-old actress, who rose to fame in The Inbetweeners in 2008, said she was subjected to abuse both during productions and at industry events.

Speaking to Radio Times, Atack explained that her experiences have motivated her to explore the issue further in a new documentary project.

According to Daily Mail, the star praised the introduction of intimacy coordinators on her latest series Rivals, a Disney+ adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s novel, for helping to create a safer working environment during scenes involving sexual content.

In regards to this, she said, “Intimacy coordinators are there for support if you feel uncomfortable, whether you’re a man or a woman. I’ve been sexually assaulted at work throughout my career, whether it’s on the actual set, or at a wrap party. Since the #MeToo movement, it shows that people are listening and there has to be a shift in behaviour on sets.”

Meanwhile, Atack previously fronted the BBC Two documentary Emily Atack: Asking For It, which examined the rise of online sexual harassment.

Additionally, she revealed that the constant stream of sexually explicit messages she receives on social media had left her feeling unsafe, comparing the impact to experiencing abuse in public spaces.

Now, the actress says she is in discussions to make a follow-up documentary focusing on the role of intimacy coordinators and their impact on the industry.

Furthermore, alongside her campaigning work, Atack is preparing to co-host the new ITV game show Nobody’s Fool with Rivals co-star Danny Dyer.