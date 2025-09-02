Kim Novak honored with 'Golden Lion' at Venice Film Festival

Kim Novak made a rare public appearance at the Venice Film Festival on Monday, where the legendary actress accepted the Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement.

The honor followed the release of a deeply personal documentary that traces her journey from Depression-era poverty in Chicago to Hollywood stardom, and later to a reclusive life as an artist in Oregon.

Directed by Alexandre Philippe, the film blends archival footage with Novak’s own candid narration, offering what critics describe as her most unfiltered reflections to date, as per Daily Mail.

Beginning with a voicemail she recorded herself, Novak reflects on her upbringing, her breakthrough role in Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, and the pressures and indignities she endured in Hollywood.

Variety hailed Novak as a “magnetic subject,” while Deadline praised her for being “unapologetic and impressively unfiltered.”

The Guardian described her as “sensational; articulate, vibrant, youthful in ways that have nothing to do with cosmetic work.”

Among the most harrowing revelations, Novak recounts her mother’s attempts to abort her during the Depression and her father’s disturbing decision to preserve a miscarried fetus in their garage.

Moreover, she also recalled Columbia Pictures studio head Harry Cohn cruelly labelling her “the fat Polack” and forcing her to change her name from Marilyn to Kim.

Despite these traumas, the documentary also highlights her creative rebirth after leaving Hollywood.

Additionally, Novak found solace in painting at her Oregon ranch, which she describes as her “survival mode” and a form of self-expression denied to her during her acting career, as per the publication.

Critics noted that Hitchcock is presented warmly throughout the film, even being thanked in the closing credits for his lasting presence. Reflecting on her career, Novak muses, “I feel more proud of having been a reactor than an actor.”

Accepting her award in Venice, Novak appeared visibly moved, telling the audience she feels “close to the end” but grateful to finally share her side of the story, as per the outlet.

“I need to free something that’s been in the closet of my mind,” she said.