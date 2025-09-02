Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson steps out after major transformation

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shocked fans at the 82nd Venice Film Festival this week after unveiling a dramatically slimmer figure.

The 53-year-old former wrestler, famed for his towering muscular physique, appeared almost unrecognizable as he promoted his latest project The Smashing Machine, in which he portrays mixed martial arts and UFC champion Mark Kerr.

According to Daily Mail, Johnson reportedly shed around 60 pounds for the role, in addition to wearing prosthetics and a wig to resemble the 56-year-old fighter.

However, it was his striking weight loss that drew the most attention, sparking speculation online about whether he had turned to celebrity weight-loss injections such as Ozempic or Mounjaro.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson said the transformation was something he had long been eager to attempt.

Moreover, he explained, “Over the years I’ve been very fortunate to make the films that I’ve made, but there was always a little voice inside of me saying, ‘What if I could do more?’ This role was my chance to answer that question.”

Additionally, fitness experts, however, believe Johnson’s new physique is the result of a tightly controlled diet and gruelling training regimen rather than medication.

As per the outlet, personal trainer Kunal Makwana said that the star likely followed a strict calorie-deficit plan, heavy on lean proteins, vegetables, and carefully measured portions of carbohydrates, combined with daily high-intensity training sessions.

In regards to this, Makwana said, “The Rock is already known for his brutal gym workouts, but to lose this amount of weight he would have had to train like a professional athlete—cardio, strength work, and sport-specific drills—while following an impeccably structured diet.”

Furthermore, Makwana also dismissed speculation about weight-loss jabs, pointing out that their side effects would hinder the energy levels required for Johnson’s intense training.

Produced by A24, The Smashing Machine chronicles Kerr’s rise in MMA during the late 1990s, as well as his battles with addiction and personal struggles away from the ring.