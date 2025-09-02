Travis Kelce chose Katy Perry for marriage over Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce's dream to marry Katy Perry exposed

Travis Kelce had considered someone else for marriage before Taylor Swift.

In a resurfaced clip from an AfterBuzz TV interview, which came out almost a decade ago, the 35-year-old American football tight end had to choose who he would “kill, kiss, and marry” among three options he was given, including Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande.

At that time, Kelce chose Perry for marriage over his now fiancée, Swift, and proposed to the Gorgeous songstress.

When presented with the choices, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end responded, "Damn, that's messed up." I don't wanna kill any of them,' he said at the top of the game.”

“Kill Ariana, unfortunately,” he quipped and went on to add, “Love you, but you're gone.”

The NFL player continued, “Taylor to kiss and… what was the last one? Katy Perry would be to marry.”

To your surprise, nine years later, Kelce ended up asking the Fortnight hitmaker to marry him in his backyard with an old mine-cut diamond ring.

Notably, fans have been going crazy over the clip since the high-profile couple announced their engagement by posting pictures on their social media accounts on Tuesday, August 26 after two years of dating.

It is pertinent to mention that according to an expired Zillow listing unearthed by Daily Mail, Kelce proposed to Swift in the backyard of his $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas.