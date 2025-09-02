 
Taylor Swift engagement ring designer finally breaks silence

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement on August 26, 2025

Syeda Waniya
September 02, 2025

Taylor Swift engagement ring designer shares emotional message

Taylor Swift sent fans into a meltdown after announcing her engagement to Travis Kelce on August 26, 2025.

Following the announcement, Swift’s engagement ring went viral among her fans, affectionately known as swifties.

Now, the designer to designed Swift’s engagement ring has broken her silence to respond to swifties’ reaction.

Taking to Instagram on August 29, 2025, Kindred Lubeck shared a video of herself.

In the video the designer stated, “My name is Kindred Lubeck, I'm 30 years old, I started making jewelry in the summer of 2019. I was 25.”

She went on to add, “I believe that if someone says you can't do something, you should prove them 110 percent wrong, I think when one door closes, you should kick the next one down. I think that if you have a dream, you should never, ever quit.”

“For those of you have been with me since day one, thank you so much from the bottom of my heart,” she noted.

Before seemingly referring to Swift’s track Enchanted from the album Speak Now, saying, “And to those of you who are new, I'm enchanted to meet you.”

The video came just three days after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared big news with fans.

