Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch defend controversial scene in 'The Roses'

Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch address backlash over 'The Roses'

Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch are doing their best to defend the domestic violence jokes in their new film The Roses.

The Roses is based on 1989 film The War of the Roses and follows Theo and Ivy, a married couple in the throes of envy and competition that ultimately makes them resort to violence.

In one scene, Theo feeds Ivy food containing raspberries, which she’s deathly allergic to, and also hides her EpiPen.

The scene left audience members furious over the comedification of life-threatening allergies. The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation dubbed the scene "careless, offensive and completely unacceptable."

Olivia did feel uncomfortable about the script, but was ultimately convinced that it was all in light humor.

In another scene, her character Ivy fakes being beaten by Theo.

"I found that very uncomfortable - but then it's not mocking anyone who is a victim," The Crown actress told Radio Times.

"It is definitely saying, 'I want the world to know that he's the worst kind of guy,' which is cruel of her to have done that, because he would never have done that," she explained.

Benedict weighed in on the scene, arguing that physical comedy is still a thing.

"But we also live in a world of expressing things through physical comedy, which I think still exists without [the need to say] 'Don't try this at home,'" he added.

The Roses is now in cinemas.