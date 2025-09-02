Phil Collins' deteriorating health ignites fear among his fans

Source reveals Phil Collins is 'unable to do basic things'

Phil Collins is sparking fresh concerns as his declining health raises fears that “the end is near.”

According to Radar Online, the 74-year-old English musician and songwriter is recovering from the wounds of his knee operation but his overall health is rapidly deteriorating after years of unhealthy lifestyle habits, due to which doctors had informed him he might end up in a wheelchair.

The insider told the outlet that despite enduring a series of health challenges, the recent knee surgery has brutally affected Collins.

"He's suffered a series of setbacks, from diabetes to nerve damage and spinal surgery and drop foot," the source close to the One More Night crooner revealed.

"Now he can barely walk and is unable to do basic things. Drumming is no longer an option thanks to his limited mobility. He needs a wheelchair or a cane at the very least to get around,” they noted.

"There are fears he may wind up crippled. People still worry the end is near,” stated the insider.

For the unversed, the former member of Flaming Youth had a spinal surgery for nerve damage, as he dislocated a vertebra in his neck while drumming during a Genesis reunion tour in 2007.

It is pertinent to mention that Phil Collins also developed drop foot, which causes difficulty in lifting the front of the foot because of paralysis and weakness of particular muscles in one’s foot.