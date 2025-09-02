Royal Family accused of planting new wedge between them and Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry’s kids are being left out by Buckingham Palace?

It appears that King Charles and the Firm’s decision to head to Balmoral Castle is not sitting right with the Sussexes, particularly Prince Harry.

A new report has come in, and it features a well placed source that just spoke to Heat World.

According to their findings there are a number of fears overwhelming not just Prince Harry but also Kate Middleton, who has acted as a mediator for the Duke and the Palace since his initial departure in 2020.

According to the insider in question, Prince William’s decision to lean into a slimmed down monarchy, like his father is making Kate “deeply emotional” for Prince Harry’s sake.

“She worries about Harry and can’t help feeling a real pang of sadness,” the insider explained at a later point in the same interview.

“No matter how fractured things have become, he’s still William’s brother.”

Plus what makes things even worse, according to the source is that “Harry already hates that his kids are excluded, especially from Balmoral.”

As of right now its looking like “it’s another wedge between them and the wider family,” they concluded by saying too.