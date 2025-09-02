Bindi Irwin shocks fans with major life update

Bindi Irwin moves to America with daughter Grace to support brother Robert

Bindi Irwin has revealed that she is temporarily leaving Australia behind.

The daughter of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin decided to move to Los Angeles to support her younger brother Robert Irwin as he competes on Dancing With the Stars.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Bindi revealed, “I have a little life update for you: we are officially moved to Los Angeles.”

She went on to add, “It's not forever, but for the next three months. Australia Zoo will always be home, but we are here to support my incredible brother on DWTS.”

Bindi, who won the competition a decade ago, called the experience “life changing,” adding, “Now my little brother is going to be on the show. I can't wait to support him and be in the audience.”

This comes after Robert Irwin revealed the advice he received from his sister.

Robert shared that Bindi told him to “apply yourself” and give “it 100 percent,” and also “sit back and enjoy every second.”

“I want to give it my all but really try and revel in it and enjoy every second because it’s something that is a one-of-a-kind experience, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he told TV Insider.