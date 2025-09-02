Jason Kelce wishes THIS top spot at brother Travis, Taylor Swift's nuptials

Jason Kelce eager for one role at brother Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s big day

Jason Kelce wants one special role at his brother Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding.

On Tuesday, September 2, the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast dropped a teaser featuring the 37-year-old former American footballer, who opened up to hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan about his wish to be the best man at his younger brother’s and 14-time Grammy winner’s nuptials.

Sharing his desire, Jason said, "Hopefully I’m the best man. We’ll see. Trav has a lot of friends, I’m just hoping to get the opportunity.”

In the caption, it was also revealed the retired footballer would also articulate his thoughts on his journey as an NFL player, his and Travis’ podcast New Heights, and “Taylor Swift becoming a Kelce” on top.

Notably, this comes after Jason finally talked about Travis and Taylor’s engagement news on the August 27 episode of their podcast.

Referring to a famous podcast's segment, he quipped, "Gigantic piece of 'New News' that just hit the waves. We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’ one day off.”

“So, he is not here to address this himself, but we felt it necessary as a team here at New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged! The proposal heard ‘round the world,” he added, congratulating the newly engaged couple.

It is pertinent to mention that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26 after two years of dating.