Another Hollywood star leaves country after 2024 election

The list of celebrities leaving the country after the election is growing.

September 02, 2025

Robin Wright announces decision to move out of US

Since the recent election, several celebrities have left the US for different countries. The latest is Robin Wright.

Although it's unclear whether her departure from the country is due to political reasons, in an interview with The Sunday Times, the House of Cards actress explained her decision. “America is a **** show,” she said.

Robin, who had been working in the UK for the last few years, said, “I love being in [England]. There’s a freedom of self here. People are so kind. They’re living."

She continued, "They’re not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich. That’s most of America. Everything’s rush, competition, and speed.”

Her plans in the UK included settling with her partner, Henry Smith, whom she met in an English pub.

“Everyone’s building a huge house, and I’m just done with all that — I love the quiet. And I’ve met my person. Finally…I’m seen and loved for who I am. It’s so relaxing," she added.

Along with Robin, Ellen DeGeneres also moved to the UK. She explained her reason for moving to the country. 

“We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in.’ And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here,'" the celebrity said.

She continued, "It’s absolutely beautiful. We’re just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture — everything you see is charming, and it’s just a simpler way of life."

"It’s clean. Everything here is just better — the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here," the host concluded.

