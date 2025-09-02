Jason Kelce reveals why he got emotional over Taylor Swift's compliment for Travis

Jason Kelce has revealed why he got emotional when his future sister-in-law Taylor Swift described Travis Kelce as a “human exclamation point.”

For the unversed, the 14-time Grammy-winning singer showed up on Jason and Travis’ podcast New Heights on August 13, where she spoke highly of her now fiancé, calling him a perfect example of a “human exclamation point.”

Taylor elaborated, "Travis is just a vibe booster in everyone's life that he's in. When you take a picture on your phone and you push the enhance color button, that's what you do to everyone's life.”

During her description, Jason appeared visibly emotional, which he endorsed by explaining the reason behind it in his appearance on the Tuesday, September 2 episode of the Bussin' with the Boys podcast.

While catching up with hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, the 37-year-old American erstwhile football center said the Gorgeous hitmaker’s words were testimony that she is fully aware of why Travis is a remarkable human being.

Jason explained, "The human exclamation point was the best way I've ever heard Travis described in my life. I think it's such an accurate statement. The dude just brings joy to every place he ever is, and people love him. And he makes everything better.”

The retired Philadelphia Eagles player admitted, "To watch them support each other, love each other, and get to this stage, and now to have this together. I'm just... I'm very happy for him.”

He went on to discuss why watching the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs elate is heartening.

Articulating his thoughts, the father of four stated, "I think first of all, I love my brother, and I just want him to have the most fulfilled, best life possible. And such a huge part of that is like, you know, who you end up marrying, who you end up raising a family with.”

"I know the kind of person he is, and I've been blessed to get to know Taylor over the last couple years. And I just think that they match so well together. They are unbelievably supportive of each other and both of their outlandishly successful worlds," Jason mentioned.