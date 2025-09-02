Jason Kelce shares super embarrassing story involving Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce recalls shameful incident that happened around Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce had a what he describes as "a very embarrassing story" involving beer and his soon-to-be sister-in-law, Taylor Swift.

Jason appeared on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast’s September 2 episode and recalled a feeling like a simpleton in an incident involving Taylor.

"I've got a very embarrassing story from last night about beer," he began. "So I'm drinking beer, and I'm not really hammering 'em. I'm just kind of putting one back every 30 minutes or something."

"I'm just kind of enjoying beers last night, and I think it was third quarter [of a game he was watching], I find out that I've been drinking non-alcoholic beer the entire day,” he added with a laugh.

He then got candid, saying, "It was the most amount of shame I've ever felt in myself. I was just like, ‘What the f--- is wrong with you, Jason!?’ ”

When asked who told him he’d been drinking non-alcoholic beer, Jason said, "Taylor."

He revealed, "Because she said Travis had just been doing the same thing, and he's ashamed. I'm like, ‘Time out, Travis. There's non-alcoholic beer here!?'"

"We had both been drinking these Budweiser Zeros, thinking they were just something like zero calorie Budweiser," Jason shared.

