Victoria Beckham's erupts into tears over her son

Victoria Beckham’s emotions reach overwhelming fever pitch

An inside source has just revealed the inside scoop on Victoria Beckham’s anguish without her children.

The source in question spoke to Heat World recently and admitted, “The Brooklyn and Nicola situation is just relentless at the moment and the vow renewal really rubbed salt in the wounds.”

For those unversed, the family drama rumors began to swirl on the day of Brooklyn’s wedding day to Nicola Peltz, when she chose to wear a wedding dress not from Victoria’s collection.

Right now, “Vic’s trying to stay strong, but it’s caused so much hurt. And, what’s making things worse is it’s looking like Romeo’s about to move out again.”

What makes matters worse is that even her son Romeo is slated to follow suit and leave the nest. “Vic has really enjoyed having him there – he’s been a huge support. But he’s just turned 23, and feels he needs to move on and have his own space,” the source admitted.

“The fallout with Brooklyn has been very hard on him as well, as he feels guilty about leaving. He doesn’t want to cause his parents any more stress, but he can’t stay at home forever.”

Most recently, something that made Victoria break down in tears is the issue with her son and daughter-in-law as well.

According to the same source, Nicola and Brooklyn’s vow renewal was why, “Vic was heartbroken and spent about two hours crying on the phone to her mum, trying to find the words to express the pain she felt.”