Tom Brady's pals concerned as he continues to do THIS

Photo: Tom Brady warned against recent antics by pals: Source

Tom Brady’s inner circle is reportedly urging him to tone down the subtle digs at ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, friends close to the retired NFL star have warned him to tread carefully.

“Tom’s pals are saying he should quit making these thinly veiled comments — or at least he should tread more carefully,” an insider revealed.

The caution comes after Brady appeared to strike a nerve with the Brazilian supermodel when he reflected online about being a better parent by staying committed to football for so long.

Brady had said he was “doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids, by prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job, what it takes to follow through on commitments, what it takes to be a great teammate, and showing them, also by example, that work is a big part of all our lives.”

While Brady’s comments were stirring conversation, Bündchen seemed unbothered as she enjoyed a sunny weekend with boyfriend Joaquim Valente and their newborn son.

On Sunday, August 17, the 45-year-old supermodel stepped out with her beau and their newborn son in Surfside, Florida, via Daily Mail.

For the stroll on the sunny day, Gisele can be seen wearing a white vest paired with brown denim shorts.

She completed her look with a white cap and braided her hair into two halves, as per snaps shared by the outlet.

Whereas Joaquim was spotted wearing a Black T-shirt paired with Grey shorts.

Their baby was resting in the stroller. The couple was also accompanied by their pet dog on the weekend outing