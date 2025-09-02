Jordyn Woods shares new comments on body positivity

Photo: Jordyn Woods talks inclusivity, body positivity: 'we are all born different'

Jordyn Woods has been celebrating self-love and inclusivity as she embraces “being a curvier girl” while championing body acceptance.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Jordyn shared that she has been making sure her personal philosophy is woven into every piece as partners with a lingerie band.

“Well, we are all born different. We all have different body types, and growing up, even being a curvier girl, it’s something that I’ve always focused on," she began.

Jordyn also stated, "We just need to normalise more body types. So for me, inclusivity is really just about promoting positivity.”

Drawn to Adore Me’s “positive vibe,” the model said the partnership came together naturally.

“I think for me, I am very big on energy. Meeting the whole team, everyone just had such a positive vibe… I am a girl who loves comfort, so it just all really made sense.”

For Jordyn, the goal was simple, and so she created a range that allows everyone to feel good in their own skin.

“It speaks for itself. It’s truly that soft. I could live in it, honestly. Trying on the pieces, I just never wanted to take them off. During the campaign shoot, it was one of the most easy, comfortable days. I can’t wait for everyone to get the collection.”

The Soft Touch line also delivers versatility, ensuring there’s a fit for every mood and preference.

“I feel like there's something for everyone, and even in the collection that we did, there is truly something for everyone,” Jordyn added.

“There’s items that are more sexy, items that are more covered, items if you love pants, if you like shorts, if you like rompers. There's a little bit of everything,” they concluded.