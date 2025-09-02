Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned royal rift will continue until they do THIS

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to do something to end Royal feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a key advice from a former royal butler to end their ongoing feud with the Royal family.

According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, the ongoing deadlock between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royals is unlikely to be resolved unless the couple changes their approach.

He said he believes the standoff will continue unless Harry and Meghan take steps to shift the narrative and ease tensions.

Speaking with GB News, Harrold was asked if there is any advice he would give to the Sussexes, to which he jokingly responded, “Speak to Elon Musk, get a rocket to go to the moon.”

“No, I think they’ve got to change the narrative,” he then added with a serious tone. “I think they’ve got to change how they do things and just become more…

“Look, I’m not saying they’ve not got strong feelings, I know they have, but somebody’s got to back down.

“And the King, you know, the household, they’re not going to obviously back down,” he added.

Harrold continued, “So I think what they’ve got to do is… I’m not saying that it’s right or wrong, they’ve got to do something, otherwise it’s just going to keep clashing.

“So they have to do something in order for it to go forward. Otherwise, it’s just going to be a mess. You don’t go forward.”