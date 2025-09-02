Jennifer Aniston compares THIS process to 'childbirth'

Jennifer Aniston gets candid about filming 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston is getting candid about the amount of work her show The Morning Show.

After finishing every season, Jennifer, 56, feels like she’s spent, which makes her compare it to childbirth.

"Every year since I finished the first season, I was like, Well, that’s it — I’m dead. That just killed me," she told Glamour for their September cover story.

She went on to compare it to childbirth as she too forgets how hard it is to play anchor Alex Levy for a season.

"I kind of compare it to what childbirth must be like when my friends are like, ‘You just kind of forget what it was, and then next thing you know you’re knocked up again,'" the Friends actress joked.

"And having that same agony of pushing that watermelon out of a tiny little pinhole and then you just get to do it again. So I do feel there’s something extraordinary about finishing a season and not saying those words of, 'I’m done,'" the Murder Mystery actress added.

"And just knowing that you’ve got to decompress and walk away from it for a while, and in my case, go do a comedy as fast as possible," she said.

Jenifer Aniston is joined by her best friend Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show.