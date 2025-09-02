Demi Moore's honest take on Emma Heming's caregiving amid Bruce Willis' dementia battle

Demi Moore shares honest opinion on Emma Heming amid Bruce Willis' dementia battle

Demi Moore has nothing but praise for her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ current wife Emma Heming Willis.

Demi commended Emma’s caregiving skills as Bruce battles frontotemporal dementia which has made him lose his speech and memory.

The Substance star discussed the situation during her appearance on The Oprah Podcast.

"I have so much compassion for Emma in this, being a young woman. There's no way that anybody could have anticipated where this was going to go," she said.

"Obviously, being the ex wife, even though our family is very connected, is an interesting position," the actress acknowledged.

She went on to praise Emma’s new book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, for sharing helpful information for caregivers.

"So much fell on Emma to really figure this whole thing out, and the most beautiful thing, and she talks about this in the book, was recognizing the importance for caregivers that they have to take care of themselves. And if they don't put that time into making sure that they're okay, that they then can't show up for anyone else," she added.

Demi has been involved in Bruce’s dementia battle. The family’s amicable dynamic was seen in photos featuring Demi, Emma and all their daughters with Bruce.

Bruce Willis was married to Demi Moore from 1987 to 2000 and the couple share three daughters, Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31. He shares daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, with Emma Heming.